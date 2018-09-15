Punjab: Major power outages after storm batters Hoshiarpur

An uprooted electricity pole in Hoshiarpur. An uprooted electricity pole in Hoshiarpur.

A strong storm, along with the heavy rain Thursday night, wreaked havoc in Hoshiarpur city area, where a large number of electricity poles and transformers fell and were damaged. People have been facing long power outages. The Focal Point area is the worst hit.

The storm was of very high velocity in around 5-6 km area. It started around 11 pm and continued till the early hours of Friday.

“A transformer near our work place was totally got uprooted and since last midnight there is no power supply in this areas,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Focal Point area, adding that the area was reeling under power outage for over 13 hours.

Sources in POWERCOM said electricity supply would be restored here only after the repairing of damaged transformers, adding that temporary arrangements were being made.

“My standing maize crop has been flattened completely and trees have fallen on the crop,” said a farmer who owns land near Focal Point area.

Chief engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar circle, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, said the storm was of high velocity in some areas of Hoshiarpur due to which several poles and transformers were damaged. “We have restored power in several areas and the repair work is still on in the remaining areas,” he added.

