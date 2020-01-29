Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait back at Attari border complex a year after inauguration

The visitor’s gallery with Mahatma Gandhi’s Portrait on it. The visitor’s gallery with Mahatma Gandhi’s Portrait on it.

Days after The Indian Express reported about the missing Mahatma Gandhi portrait at the India-Pakistan border at Attari, the portrait made a come back on Wednesday as it adorned the Swarn Jayanti Dwar (Golden Jubilee Gate) at the Joint Check Post (JCP).

While the Pakistani side of the border continued to display the photograph of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Gandhi’s portrait was removed from the Indian side of the border when the construction of the new visitor’s gallery was taking place and was not put up even a year after the new gallery was inaugurated by then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in January 2019. The project of the new gallery was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and was completed in August 2018.

The Indian Express report on January 24

On January 25, a Congress MP from Punjab Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah protesting against the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait from the visitor’s gallery at the Joint Check Post (JCP) on the India-Pakistan border at Attari, and demanded its immediate restoration.

In his letter, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa said that it was insensitive to have removed the portrait without replacing it with a better one. “There is a lot of resentment brewing among the locals, which may get the government and BSF in an ugly situation,” said Dimpa. He added that the contribution of the Father of the Nation is etched in the minds of the people.

The JCP at Attari, on the Indian side, and Wagah, on Pakistani side, is famous for the retreat ceremony that takes place every evening, when the national flags are lowered following an elaborately choreographed parade and display of patriotic sentiment by personnel of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers. Over the years, the parade has become a major tourist attraction, with thousands watching it every evening through the year.

