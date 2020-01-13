Punjab: Maghi Mela with SAD set to hold political conference, Cong calls it ‘beadbi’, AAP says ‘sacrilege’

Makeshift road dividers installed ahead of Maghi Mela in Muktsar. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Makeshift road dividers installed ahead of Maghi Mela in Muktsar. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SAD (Amritsar) deciding to hold political conferences at the historic Maghi Mela, other parties hit out at them with ruling Congress accusing them of “beadbi of Akal Takht” and the Aam Admi Party terming their action as “another example of sacrilege”.

Maghi Mela is held at Muktsar on January 14. It is observed in the memory of the 40 ‘Muktas’ (the redeemed ones) who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Mughals in the last battle of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 1705. According to the legend,the Guru personally cremated the martyrs on the day following the festival of Lohri.

Congress and the AAP have not organised conferences at Shaheedi Jor Mela and Maghi Mela since 2017 citing the Akal Takht’s call against mixing religion with politics.

State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar confirmed that his party has stopped organising political conferences at Shaheedi melas “to maintain their sanctity”.

“If Akalis are still organising political conferences…they are doing yet another beadbi (of Akal Takht). It also shows their desperation as they are already down and out in Punjab,” Jakhar said.

The PPCC chief further said that the Akalis are already having conflict of interest over telecast of hukamnamas of Darbar Sahib (Amritsar) as their television channel, PTC, says that it has exclusive rights to telecast hukamnamas. “This shows the SAD’s control over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Gurbani is meant to educate people and spread message to larger audience… Akal Takht needs to take note of it,” Jakhar added.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said: “Melas need to be used for welfare works or to teach masses about our historic past, rather than indulging in a slugfest, which SAD does at their political conferences. They claim to be a panthic party but are doing nothing to provide knowledge about the panth and the religion. The political conference (at Maghi) will be yet another sacrilege by the SAD”.

The Akali Dal, however, is firm on holding its political conference. Charanjeet Brar, political advisor to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “We had been organising conferences even before SAD came into existence in 1920. It is a mode to connect with masses. I don’t think there is any need to create hue and cry about political conferences.

We remind people about the sacrifice made by the 40 Muktas and about the past of panthic party. Conferences are meant to send across the message to the masses about the state of affairs and how to get things rectified”.

The Akali Dal will be organising its conference at SGPC’s site on Malaut road and aims to gather over 40,000 people from Muktsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts. Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal are expected to address the conference.

SAD(Amritsar)’s conference will be addressed by their chief Simranjeet Singh Maan. Talking about security arrangements at the mela, Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan said, “Over 5,000 policemen have been deployed. We will also be keeping a close watch with the help of drones, and CCTV cameras.

Fifteen police help centres have been set up and 18 parking sites allotted on the outskirts to de-congest the city roads on the day of mela.”

NGO to press for poppy farming

Jagmeet Singh Jagga, president of NGO Insaaf Di Awaaj said, “We will be taking out a protest march in Muktsar on Maghi Mela day with the demand to start poppy farming in Punjab. We had organised a conference on the issue in the last Maghi Mela. Jagga said, “We will be giving memorandum to political parties organisng conferences on January 14”.

