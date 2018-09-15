Punjab: Low-intensity blasts at police station, no one hurt

“Low-intensity” explosions occurred at four places inside the Maqsudan police station in the city around 8 pm Friday, sending the police in a tizzy.

Though the police suspect some “cracker-type” objects were thrown from outside for mischief, the police station was sealed after the incident and forensic experts called from Chandigarh.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner P K Sinha said said the police station was running in a health department dispensary and had low boundary walls.

Punjab’s Director General of Police Suresh Arora, who was in Jalandhar in connection with a police sports event, told The Indian Express, “These were cracker-type low-intensity blasts. It appears to be some intended mischief. The police station is right on the road.”

Asked if police suspected a terror attack, Arora said he could not say before the arrival of forensic teams on Saturday. After the incident, security in entire Jalandhar city was beefed up.

Sources said the Station House Office (SHO) of the police station received minor injuries, although the DGP said no one was injured. Police were examining the footage of CCTV cameras.

