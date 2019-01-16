Punjab Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2019 today: Winners to be announced soon

The Punjab State Lottery department will today announce the results of Punjab Bumper Lohri Lottery 2019. The first prize of Rs 2 crore is guaranteed from the sold ticket. The second prize is Rs 1 crore and the third and fourth prizes are Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/en/index.php

While there are only one, first and second prizes, there are 10 and 20, third and fourth prizes respectively.

This bumper lottery is also known as Punjab state New Year bumper lottery. The Punjab State Lottery ticket costs Rs 290 including extra charges for postal and packaging charges.