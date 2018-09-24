Punjab local body election: After defeat in rural bastions, SAD alleges rigging, plans to hold protests

The SAD leaders, including Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, alleged that the Congress leaders won the election by booth capturing. The SAD leaders, including Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, alleged that the Congress leaders won the election by booth capturing.

With the Congress sweeping the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, the SAD, which has been defeated in all the rural areas which were its bastions, has alleged rigging in elections. The party will hold protests outside the offices of Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

In Kharar and Derabassi, the SAD lost badly to the Congress. The SAD performed worst in the Derabassi Assembly constituency which the party won in 2017 elections despite anti-incumbency. The SAD lost all 22 zones of Panchayat Samiti and four Zila Parishad seats. The Congress won all the zones.

The SAD leaders, including Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, alleged that the Congress leaders won the election by booth capturing. “We had a core committee meeting of our party on Sunday. We decided to hold protests outside the offices of SSPs and DCs across the state. We have given seven days’ time to the state government. In our constituency elections were totally rigged,” Sharma alleged.

In Kharar where the SAD performed well in the 2017 Assembly elections despite delay in the allotment of a ticket, the party also failed to make any mark. Out of 25 zones of Panchayat Samiti, the SAD only won three. One was won by an Independent candidate while the Congress won in 21 zones. In Majri block which also falls in the constituency, out of a total of 16 zones, the Congress won in 12 and the SAD in two.

Kharar is mostly a rural constituency where the SAD had the upper hand since 2007 when the party won the Assembly seat. SAD’s Kharar constituency in-charge Ranjeet Singh Gill, who lost in 2017, told Chandigarh Newsline that they had to hold a protest outside the counting centre at Khooni Majra at 12 midnight.

“Our candidate from Teera zone was leading with 983 votes but when the final results were declared, our candidate won with a margin of only 49 votes. The results were declared when we started protesting outside the counting centre,” Gill alleged.

Gill said that although they lost the elections, they still feel that the party’s stronghold in rural areas is intact and the party shall perform well in the 2019 parliamentary elections. In Mohali, the SAD lost to the Congress despite a tough fight in Balongi and Badmajra colonies.

SAD’s Mohali in-charge Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu alleged that in Badmajra their candidate Usha Rani was forced to stop her campaign three days before the elections. He added that it was the worst kind of elections he saw in the recent past. “When I was the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, we held fair elections but these elections were the worst in terms of fairness,” he alleged.

