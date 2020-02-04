Punjab loan waiver: Year later, the big Budget promise remains just that

Farm Mazdoor Dharminder Singh at his house. His loan of Rs 30,000 from Punjab and Sindh Bank in 2003-04 has now grown five-fold to Rs 1.50 lakh. (Express Photo) Farm Mazdoor Dharminder Singh at his house. His loan of Rs 30,000 from Punjab and Sindh Bank in 2003-04 has now grown five-fold to Rs 1.50 lakh. (Express Photo)

It was just ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls last year that Punjab government in its Budget for 2019-20 fiscal expanded the farm loan waiver scheme to bring the Khet Mazdoor (landless farm labourers) and suicide-hit farmer families under its ambit.

“Loans of landless farm labourers and the families of farmers who have been forced to commit suicides will be waived,” Finance Minister Manpreet Badal had announced in the Vidhan Sabha while presenting the Budget. He had proposed “a total allocation of Rs 3000 crore” for waiving loans of farmers as well as the farm labourers.

Days later, the Punjab Cabinet gave in-principle approval to debt waiver plan for farm labourers and landless farming members, to provide loan relief to 2.85 lakh people comprising 70 per cent Dalits.

The scheme, it said, will benefit the farm labourers and landless farmers of Primary Cooperative Agriculture Service Societies (PACS) to the tune of Rs 520.55 crore. “The waiver includes principal amount of Rs 388.55 crore, Rs 78 crore as interest till March 31, 2017, besides Rs 54 crore on account of interest with effect from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019 as outstanding on March 31, 2019”, the government had said.

A year later, here’s a reality check.

Forty-year-old Kulwinder Kaur and her husband Jaganath (42) of Kaleran village in Nawanshahr district together have an outstanding loan of Rs 44,000 (Rs 22,000 each) that they had taken their village PACS some 10 years ago. They have barely been able to repay the interest on the loan, leave alone the principal amount. After the budget announcement last year, they had hoped to be “finally debt free” as they both qualified for the loan waiver.

The government statement issued after last year’s Cabinet meeting in March “the amount eligible for debt relief will comprise the outstanding principal amount up to a limit of Rs 25,000 as on March 31, 2017 and simple interest at the rate of seven per cent per annum”.

The loans of Kulwinder and her husband are yet to be waived.

Mahachand, also from Nawanshahr, has remained a Khet Mazdoor since he was 16 years old. Now 63, he had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 in 2007 from PACS Happowal but has only been paying the interest every six months. “I was hoping that my debt will be written off but there is no such indication from the government to date,” he said.

Similar is the story of Dara Singh (70), Bachana (64), Karma (65), all of Ghug village in Jalandhar and Satya Devi (35) of Dhahan village in Nawanshahr who all have loans ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 22,000 from their respective PACSs.

Dharminder Singh, 40, of village Khudde Haler in Muktsar district is also a Khet Mazdoor but his story is a little different. He has a total outstanding of Rs 1.50 lakh.

“In Budget, government did not mention that the waiver is only for loans taken from PACS and not from nationalised banks. I had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from Punjab and Sindh Bank in 2003-04, which has now grown five fold to Rs 1.50 lakh. The government should look after us too. We anyway don’t get much fieldwork now due to the advent of several types of farm machinery, which is preferred by the farmers against manual labour,” he said, adding that the bank has been sending “kurki notices” of his house “built on 4.5 malra (112 sq yard) and which is a joint property of our family”.

Punjab has over 15 lakh Khet Mazdoors.

“Even after passing of one year, they could not waive of the loans taken from the PACS, which are directly under the Punjab government, what to say of the loans taken from banks,” said Tarsem Peter, state president Pendu Mazdoor Union (PMU). He claimed that farm labourers and Pendu Mazdoor (rural labourers) together have a debt burden of Rs 6000 crore, including Rs 4000 crore from private moneylenders and Rs 2000 crore from institutional bodies. He claimed it was just 6 per cent of the total debt on Punjab’s farmers.

The government had earmarked Rs 3000 crore out of which it could not even release Rs 500 crore for the Khet Mazdoor, said Lachhman Singh Sewewala, president Kheti Mazdoor Union Punjab. He said that most of the Khet Mazdoor are Dailts and even the loan taken from Schedule Caste Corporation has not been waived.

“More than 3.60 lakh Khet Mazdoor and rural laborer have pending dues worth Rs 635 crore with the PACSs only,” said Peter.

The PACS doles out loans to farmers at the rate of 4 per cent interest but same is granted to Khet Mazdoors at an interest rate of 10.5 per cent.

The Registrar of Cooperation, Punjab, Vikas Garg, informed that the cases of waiver from PACS of the farm labourers are under consideration.

Families of farmers who committed suicide too are waiting for waiver

As per the last year’s Budget announcement, the state government was also to waive the debt of the families of those farmer who were forced to commit suicide. However, such families too are waiting for the compensation of Rs 3 lakh as was promised.

According to Punjab government’s statistics, some 970 farmer suicides were reported in the period April 2017 to August 2019 (two years and four months) and after verification 348 were “approved for compensation” and 622 rejected. Out of 348 approved cases, 185 families (53 per cent) are yet to receive any relief and while remaining 163 families together got Rs 4. 95 crore.

Naib Singh (48) of village Kanakwal in district Sangrur, had hanged himself on March 22, 2019, just after the announcement of this scheme, but his wife Karamjit Kaur is still waiting for any relief from the government. The family of deceased farmer owns two kannal land (1/4th of an acre) and a small house. His two sons, including a teenager, are daily wagers. They are still paying interest on the accumulated debt of Rs 7 lakh, which they had taken from villagers, some local societies and relatives.

“I had gone with Kisan Unions to present my case before the authorities but not a single penny was released to us,” said Karamjit Kaur.

Charanjit Kaur’s husband Manjit Singh (43) consumed pesticide on January 26, 2019 and died on February 8, just before the state Budget. The family is still waiting for compensation. Manjit Singh was allegedly duped by an arhtiya (commission agent) to whom he had sold 1.25 acres land for Rs 20 lakh but never got the amount. The family has around Rs 14 lakh debt taken from arhtiyas and banks. Around 3 acre land of the family is already mortgaged.

The story of Paramjit Kaur of Kanakwal Bhanguan, whose husband Avtar Singh committed suicide in October 2017, is also the same. She earns her living from less than one acre of land and has debt of Rs. 4.50 lakh.

