Punjab liquor vends to open tomorrow, home delivery service available

In an order issued by the government Tuesday evening, not more than two litres of liquor would be allowed to be delivered to a single buyer. (Express photo by Partha Paul) In an order issued by the government Tuesday evening, not more than two litres of liquor would be allowed to be delivered to a single buyer. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Punjab government has ordered opening of liquor vends in the state from Thursday with a provision to deliver liquor at doorstep of residents. The stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation hours — from 9 am to 1 pm.

In an order issued by the government Tuesday evening, not more than two litres of liquor would be allowed to be delivered to a single buyer. The number of stores allowed to do doorstep delivery has also been capped. And the delivery boys will require a curfew pass, ID proof and the vehicle used for delivery would also require a permission from the district authorities.

The government, however, has not given permission for delivery of Punjab Made Liquor (PML). The order states that since the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 and Excise rules do not allow the home delivery of liquor, the deviation was being allowed in special circumstances in view of curfew due to spread of COVID-19. The order further states that the special provision was being done to check overcrowding at liquor vends at a time when Punjab was under curfew.

To check delivery of smuggled liquor, the government has made it mandatory for the delivery person to have the original bill for the sale of liquor. District Magistrates of respective districts would issue further orders about the timing of home delivery.

The vends have been asked to ensure social distancing of employees inside the stores. Not more than five persons would be allowed to queue. Also, the store operator would be required to draw lines outside for social distancing. They are also required to provide sanitisers for the staff as well as the buyers.

Punjab was the first state to seek permission from the Centre for opening of liquor vends to shore up revenue collections. The Centre had rejected the proposal initially but later allowed the states to sell liquor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd