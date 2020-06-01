Punjab: Liquor contractor their target, five fire 17 bullets

The assailants fired indiscriminately, damaging the Discovery Vehicle, window panes, and the gate of the mansion. (Representational Photo) The assailants fired indiscriminately, damaging the Discovery Vehicle, window panes, and the gate of the mansion. (Representational Photo)

AT LEAST 17 bullets were fired at famous liquor contractor, Arvind Singla’s brother’s house in Sector 33 Sunday at around 6.05 pm. No one was injured in the firing.

Police said the five assailants with covered faces reached Rakesh Singla’s house after seeing Punjab police personnel at Arvind’s house, where they had gone to enquire about him.

“Apparently, Arvind Singla was the target. Assailants had gone to his house first, but when they found police officers present there, they returned to his brother, Rakesh Singla’s house. They fired indiscriminately. We recovered 17 empty bullet shells. The two brothers were present in the house at the time of the incident, along with . Before the firing, the assailants enquired about the residence of Arvind Singla from the security guard at the gate. They escaped in a Ford Ikon car from the spot,” said a police officer.

Contractor Arvind Singla owns almost 500 liquor vends in the region and was once in partnership with liquor tycoon Ponty Chadha, who along with his brother was killed in cross firing in South Delhi, some years ago.

Sources said Arvind Singla was provided a security cover on threat perceptions. They added that the exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. It may be either old rivalry and extortion by any gangster. Police have registered a case and started the investigation.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale along with other police officers including SP Vinit Kumar visited the Singla house in Sector 33.

“Today around 6.15 pm a call of a firing incident was received from Rakesh Singla’s house. His brother, Arvind Singla is in liquor business and has been provided security by the Punjab Police. Five unidentified persons with covered faces first enquired about Arvind Singla at his house and then went to Rakesh’s house. The CCTV cameras of the house have already been closed,” said sources.

They added that the recovered empty shells belong to 9mm and 32 bore revolvers. A case was registered at PS, Sector 34

