Punjab lifts home quarantine rule for those visiting state for less than 72 hours

Those visiting Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine and they only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post.

Announcing the relaxation for inbound domestic travelers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the decision was taken keeping in mind students wishing to come for examinations or business travelers etc, whose stay in the state is less than 72 hours from the time of their arrival. It has been decided to exempt such travelers from the 14-day mandatory home quarantine requirement which remains in place for domestic inbound travelers in Punjab, he said.

The exempt travelers will, however, need to submit a formal undertaking with the OIC of the border check post in a standard format provided on the COVA app, which they would have to download on their phones. Besides entering their details in the app’s travelers’ information section, they also have to ensure the COVA app remains on their phones throughout their stay in Punjab.

The additional SOPs for such travelers requires them to declare that they are not coming from any containment zone and would not to stay for more than 72 Hrs in Punjab from the time of arrival in the state. During this period, they shall commit to monitoring their health and maintaining distance from those around, and also alert the assigned surveillance team in case they show any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“All due precautions would have to be strictly adhered to and non-adherence to wearing of mask/social distancing etc would make them liable to be acted upon under section 188 of IPC as per provision of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” said the Chief Minister.

Further, if a person is tested positive for Covid within a week of returning to home state, then he/she will have to immediately contact the Government of Punjab and assist them in contact tracing.

It may be recalled that while the Government of India had recently waived off the requirement of home quarantine for domestic travellers and replaced it with self-monitoring, Captain Amarinder has made it clear that quarantine restrictions will continue to remain in place in Punjab on account of rising numbers.

