Punjab: Leader of Opposition says CM’s phone call no replacement for all party meet on COVID-19

Harpal Singh Cheema (Express Photo/ Jasbir Malhi) Harpal Singh Cheema (Express Photo/ Jasbir Malhi)

Thanking the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, for his courtesy call regarding COVID-19 situation today, Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, has said it is no replacement for all party meeting where all issues pertaining to current crisis are discussed.

The Chief Minister had called leaders of opposition parties today on phone to hold discussion on measures for combating COVID-19. Later, he also tweeted about his calls.

“All parties need to put their heads together to tackle the challenges faced by our health workers, farmers and businessmen.

Most importantly, all the parties need to sit together to streamline the relief efforts for the marginalized sections of our society,” said Cheema in two tweets.

The LoP added that measures to provide relief to unorganized labour of the state are required. The opposition is ready to work with the govt to find solutions, he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Cheema said that if the state cabinet meeting could be called under such circumstances then why could the CM not call a cabinet meeting. “The opposition is ready to cooperate with the government on all welfare issues regarding Coronavirus but the government must do more than just phone calls,” Cheema said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd