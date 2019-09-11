Punjab Kesari’s V K Chopra elected as PTI chairman

The Chief Editor of the Punjab Kesari Group, Vijay Kumar Chopra, has been appointed the chairman of Press Trust of India, which is the premier news agency in the country. Chopra, a Padma Shri awardee, is also the managing director of the Punjab Kesri group.

Chopra was elected as the PTI chairman at the meeting of PTI’s board of directors on Friday, September 6, following the 71st annual general meeting of PTI.

A former president of the Indian Newspaper Society, Chopra, 87, has been the chairman of PTI twice in the past — in 2001-2002 and in 2009- 2010. He will replace N Ravi, the publisher and former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu.

Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of Bennett Coleman and Company Limited, which publishes the Times of India, among other newspapers, was appointed as PTI’s vice-chairman on Friday. He was also the PTI vice-chairman during Chopra’s last stint as chairman in 2009-2010.

Other members of the PTI board, apart from Chopra, Jain and Ravi, include Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express Group), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), K N Shanth Kumar (Deccan Herald), Riyad Mathew (Malayala Manorama), Aveek Kumar Sarkar (Anandabazar Patrika), M P Veerendra Kumar (Mathrubhumi), R Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar), Hormusji N Cama (Mumbai Samachar), Praveen Someshwar (Hindustan Times), Justice R C Lahoti, Deepak Nayyar, Shyam Saran, and J F Pochkhanawalla.