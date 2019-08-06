Punjab: Kashmiri students say worried about families back home, cops allay fears

With the move to scrap Article 370 of the constitution, Kashmiris studying in Jalandhar said that they were worried about their families back home, with many of them adding that they had not been able to contact them since last night.

Students that The Indian Express spoke to also mentioned how their parents back home were worried that the step might lead to an escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. About the internal ramifications of the move, many felt that this would increase unemployment among Kashmiris. Follow Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates

Around 300 Kashmiri students study in the district, including 100 at the CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology in Shahpur village at the outskirts of Jalandhar city and remaining at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Students of both institutes were called for separate meetings with senior police officers, who assured them that they as well as their parents were safe and everything was being done to have same rules in all the states across the country. Though they attended normal classes, talks revolved around the Kashmir situation.

“We are feeling safe here in our institute but we are not aware about the safety of our parents as they were worried and talked to us as if they were talking last time,” said Saaqib, a third year student of computer science at CT Institute who originally hails from Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“My mother’s last words to me last night were, ‘zinda rahenge to phir baat karenge (If we are alive, we will speak again)’,” said Saaqib.

Tabasum, another Kashmiri student from CT Institute hailing from north Kashmir’s Budgam district, said that her parents were worried about her when she spoke to them last night at around 11 pm. “I am restless till the time I get to speak to my parents,” she said.

Faisal Fayaz Gania, a student from Kulgham district in Kashmir from the same institute, said the decision would have far reaching impact on employment of Kashmiri Youth.

“It was quite scary when my family said that war will happen soon and they may not see each other now,” he said claiming that with this Kashmir will be over-populated as people of other states would also come to settle there.

An LPU student from Baramulla, who did not wish to be identified, said he had no idea how to contact his family back home.

“We wanted to go home but have no idea whether we will be allowed to enter Kashmir right now or not,” said another student at LPU.

A faculty member, who heads the B-Tech department at the CT Institute, said that they were trying to pacify restless students who were worried about their families and assuring all help to them.

Currently this institute of CT group, has a strength of about 2500 students out of which around 100 are from Jammu and Kashmir. Classes went on as usual at the college with Managing Director (MD) Manbir Singh assuring all type help to the students and allaying their fears.

Across Punjab, senior cops allay fears of Kashmiri students

Police chiefs in the districts across Punjab and commissioners of police in commissionerates reached out to Kashmiri students studying in the educational institutions in their respective areas and assured them about their safety. The exercise was carried out on the directions of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, “All DCs and SSPs were told to interact with our students from Kashmir and assure them that the government and police would take all possible steps to ensure their safety and security at their educational institutions as well as their places of stay.”

The police officers interacted with the Kashmiri students and also had talks with the staff of the educational institutions.

An SSP, who did not wish to be named, said, “We told the Kashmiri students that Punjab is a very peaceful State and they need not worry about their security. We told them that that in case they feel any security issue, they should immediately inform us.”

Nearly 8000 students from Kashmir study in Punjab.

An officer who interacted said that the academic session started this week only and many students from Kashmir were yet to join the institutions. (ENS)

