Administrative Secretary, the Department of Employment Generation, Rahul Tewari tells The Indian Express that the government data is authentic and every employment entry in their records can be cross-checked.

How is the government helping youths land jobs?

If a youth comes to us we will ensure his or her of placement. We have young and dynamic placement officers and counsellors in the DBEEs. A Class XII pass rural boy from some village in Gurdaspur may be in desperate need of a job and a trader in Batala may be having a vacancy. There is no way the boy will get placed there because they both are oblivious of each other’s needs. We in the DBEE, through HR interactions, through our portal and our helpline in each district collate such data and facilitate placements. We are making the left meet the right in a very graceful and effective manner. This is our USP.

What about the allegations that the government has put up billboards at placement cells of universities?

The placement by universities’ cells is just one component of the scheme. We have the data of over 12 lakh youths getting employment. Out of these, 7.5 lakh are those who set up their ventures by taking loans from banks. This data is provided by the banks. About 4 lakh youths have landed up with jobs in private sector. The universities percentange is minuscule. It is not even 10 per cent.

The opposition says the figure is inflated.

As I said earlier the 7.5 lakh employment avenues are funded by the banks. Our data are authentic. Every single entry can be cross-checked as the data collection is from more than 200 sources and one Deputy Director-rank officer supervises the collection of correct and authentic data.

Why is it usually said that the youths are facilitated only to get menial jobs?

We had to cancel a high package mega job fair due to COVID-19 threat. An IT major was offering Rs 40 lakh per annum. There were more than 4000 vacancies of over Rs 3 lakh per annum. The fair will be organised soon. We have many examples where the youths have landed with jobs paying Rs 8 to 10 lakh a year. These are not menial jobs. The placement also depends on the skill and qualification of the job seeker. The issue is that the expectations of Punjab’s youths are quite high. Punjab has been a prosperous state with a strong international connect. Our youth want to go abroad or take up jobs that pays in lakhs. We cannot change the market dynamics. A private company that pays any given amount in Punjab would not pay higher to a youth from Haryana. Moreover, if a youth comes to us for a placement, we will give him many openings. But if he comes with a mindset that he should get a salary of his choice, then we cannot do much because market forces have their own salary supply dynamics. I also wish to mention that the government has recently announced to fill 1 lakh govt vacancies, which is again a golden opportunity for our youth.

