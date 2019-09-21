Jaundice outbreak: 165 patients, one death in two Bathinda villages

A two-member team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has arrived in Bathinda to take stock of the outbreak of jaundice cases in two villages that have till now reported 165 patients and one death.

The team comprising Dr Hemlata and Dr Hema Gogia would Saturday visit Harriapur village, where Viral Heptatis A has been reported, and Rama Mandi where Viral Hepatitis E infection has been reported.

While Harraipur started reporting the cases from September 5, in Rama Mandi it started from September 14, said civil surgeon, Bathinda, Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu. “Till now, 120 case have been reported from Harraipura and 45 from Rama Mandi. The disease is under control. We sent nine samples for testing two days back, and only one returned positive. These patients are under treatment at government as well as private clinics”.

Talking about the person who died, Sandhu said, “He had severe infection”.

Jagtar Singh died on September 12 at a private hospital in Ludhiana. However, health authorities have not confirmed if it was clear case of jaundice death as Sandhu said that the patient had many other problems as well.

Talking about the reasons behind the outbreak, Sandhu said, “It is a clear case of water contamination in both the villages. As per the tests done on patients, we have detected viral Hepatitis A in Harraipur and Hepatitis E in Rama Mandi. Following heavy rainfall in the past, it seems leakage occurred in water and sewer pipes, resulting in supply of contaminated water. Water samples were taken from the area and more than 50 percent failed tests.”

Rakesh Sharma, executive engineer, water supply and sanitation department, however, said, “The pond at Harraipur that gets sewer water overflowed”.