Congress denies any meet, waiting Sidhu may get time with Rahul today

THE MUCH anticipated meeting between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has raised a banner of revolt against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, did not happen on Tuesday. But, party sources said the meeting is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress unit, Sidhu’s team had said on Monday that he would meet Rahul and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Capital on Tuesday. But, in an unusual move, Rahul told mediapersons on Tuesday that no such meeting was scheduled.

Stopping his vehicle to speak to reporters gathered outside his residence in the evening, Rahul said: “No meeting with Sidhu”.

This was immediately interpreted as a snub to Sidhu. But party sources in Delhi said Rahul is likely to meet Sidhu on Wednesday.

There was no meeting between the Gandhis and the Chief Minister when the latter was in Delhi last week.

While Sidhu left his Patiala residence in the morning, it could not be confirmed whether he had reached Delhi. He could not be contacted on Tuesday, and his team did not respond to calls or text messages.

Sources close to AICC general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat said that “if there was any meeting, he (Rawat) was not in the loop”. Punjab PCC chief Sunil Jakhar said he was not privy to any development.

“The party high command has been sending a clear signal that it wants to accommodate Sidhu. He is being seen as a force multiplier. But he has been vociferous in attacking the government. I don’t know who is behind this faux pas – whether it is at Sidhu’s level or at the high command’s level,” said a Congress leader who did not want to be named. “If it amounts to a snub by the high command, Sidhu will not take it lying down. He will hit back,” he said.

Earlier, both Sidhu and the CM appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting. The panel has submitted its report.