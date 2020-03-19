Punjab: Industry seeks relief because of recession due to outbreak

Policemen wear masks at Chandigarh Railway Station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) Policemen wear masks at Chandigarh Railway Station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

PUNJAB’S INDUSTRIAL sector has sought relief from the recession due to the COVID-19 outbreak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Industrial associations said that due to the global impact of the outbreak, the industry is in slump and suffering huge losses, orders of exporters are being cancelled and there is financial crisis in the sector. In this period of crisis, the government should compensate the industry, they said.

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (FICO) and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) have stated that interest being incurred should be waived for two months or till the situation improves.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, chairman of FICO, and Upkar Singh, president of CICU, said, “GST 3B and other GST returns dates should be extended for two months or till the situation improves. The pending VAT and GST refunds of the industry should be released immediately. Due date of electricity bills should be extended for two months or till the situation improved, and no interest or penalty should be imposed on late payment. Due dates for ESI/PF/property and other corporation taxes should be extended and no interest or penalty should be imposed on late payment.”

Upkar Singh added, “Banks should provide 20 per cent additional limits, income tax payment should be deferred and no interest should be charge for six months. There should be relaxation in collateral requirements.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd