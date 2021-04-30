Punjab Industries minister slams Navjot Sidhu

Amid a war of words between Chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Thursday came out in support of the CM when he said that the repeated statements of Sidhu against party leadership showed indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour.

In a statement, the minister reminded Sidhu that Congress had registered a massive victory under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, who was named as Chief Minister of Punjab by the party high command.

Arora stated that the party became stronger in Punjab under the visionary and able leadership of Amarinder. Questioning the Chief Minister’s leadership time and again by Navjot Sidhu is equal to challenging party’s leadership, he said.

The minister pointed out that if Sidhu had any issue he could raise the same within the party platform but not through social media and statements against the Chief Minister, which was weakening the party. He advised Sidhu to honour the party’s policies as a disciplined leader of Congress.

Arora claimed that the Congress had extended due respect and honour to Navjot Sidhu as the CM gave him a significant Cabinet portfolio and despite that he could not fulfil the aspirations of the people.