Punjab: In Malwa, drinking water supply hit

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia, along with officials, takes samples of water in Fazilka. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia, along with officials, takes samples of water in Fazilka. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

CLEAN DRINKING water supply is scarce in Malwa in Punjab as a fallout of spillage of molasses into Beas River. Districts such as Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka are getting drinking water supply from the water tanks of the water works department as the department has been told not to take the canal water of canals for drinking purposes. Sources said the stored water would last six-seven days.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Isha Kalia visited several villages Monday to assess the water supply situation and water sampling was also done at various points. Kalia said, “Once canal water is declared fit for drinking, the inlets of water works will be opened for taking this water for further treating it.”

As of now, farmers have been told they should use the water for irrigation purposes only. According to Harlabh Singh Chahal, SE, Canals, molasses is a biodegradable substance and hence the water can be used in irrigation but not for drinking purposes.

In most districts of Malwa, ground water is unfit for drinking and hence people are dependent on canal water. Chahal said, “We are hopeful that water will be clear by Tuesday morning as it has been diluted by release of additional water. “

