Punjab: In Fazilka, several fake beneficiaries claim compensation, admn raids two shops

The Fazilka district administration Saturday seized two shops that were filing online forms under fake names seeking compensation that the Punjab government has announced for non-basmati paddy cultivating small and marginal farmers who did not burn the paddy residue.

Advertising

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Manpreet Singh Chhatwal said they have seized computers, laptops and other equipment from the two shops.

He said some compensation had already been transferred into the accounts of these “fake beneficiaries” and the racketeers had withdrawn the money too.

“We had received complaints from several people. Acting on that, teams raided the two shops and seized computers and all relevant documents of the two shops – one in Fazilka town and another in Jalalabad town area. We have been told that they were uploading forms in the name of fake beneficiaries. It needs to be investigated which ID they had used to upload the forms as such applications can only be filed through the district-wise IDs and only by government officials,” the DC said.

Advertising

Chhatwal said that that officially from DC office, 372 forms had been sent after verification of farmers. “Now, we will be sending the computers and laptops to Chandigarh office for verification of records. Strict action will be taken against the persons who filled the forms and those who took the compensation,” he added.

The Punjab government has decided to give Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to farmers for managing the stubble in environment friendly manner.

Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu had said the compensation is being released directly to the bank accounts of the farmers as per the list supplied by the field officers.

As many as 85,000 applications have been received till now, Pannu said, adding the last date for submission of these applications is November 30.

“Every application has to be verified by village panchayat and then by revenue authorities to ensure that only the non-basmati cultivating farming families owning land up to 5 acres and having not burnt any part of the field, are recommended for compensation,” he said.

Pannu warned that any sarpanch or revenue officer wrongly recommending any applicant would face stern action. He also cautioned that farmers giving wrong undertaking to seek compensation would also face action for fraudulently claiming the public money.