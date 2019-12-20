PUNJAB: In Cabinet meet, ministers allege more cane being allotted to private mills

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is learnt to have directed Financial Commissioner Development, Vishwajeet Khanna to look into the matter. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is learnt to have directed Financial Commissioner Development, Vishwajeet Khanna to look into the matter.

The issue of reduction in demarcated area supplying sugarcane to cooperative sugar mills run by Punjab’s Cooperative Department and of allotting surplus cane of Bhogpur and Gurdaspur Sugar Mills to private sugar mills rocked the Cabinet meeting Thursday. Rural Development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Cooperatives Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa raised the matter and complained that the Cane Commissioner, in his fresh orders on December 17, had allotted most of surplus sugarcane to private mills for crushing in the upcoming season.

Randhawa, it is learnt, objected that the cooperative mills being run by the government were not given as much sugarcane as was allotted last year. He said, in this scenario, cooperative sugar mills would run in losses and he would be held accountable for his department. The private mills that have been given extra sugarcane include Rana Sugar Mill in Amritsar. The mill is associated with former minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

As per the orders of cane commission, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, Rana Sugar Mill has been given the lion’s share of the excess sugarcane at 12.22 lakh quintal. Randhawa and Bajwa did not name Rana Sugar Mill in the Cabinet, but they kept on pressing the point that private mills were made to benefit, sources said. Two more ministers, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Balbir Singh Sidhu, are learnt to have supported Bajwa and Randhawa in stating that the cooperative sugar mills should be allowed to make profits.

Randhawa, it is learnt, told the CM that while the cooperative mill at Nakodar had crushed 6 lakh quintal sugarcane in last crushing season, it was allotted only 1.75 lakh quintal this year. The Nakodar Sugar Mill, also run by the Coopeative Department was allotted only 50,000 quintals of sugarcane this year as against 1.5 lakh quintal sugarcane last year. Similar was the case of Buddhewal cooperative sugar mill, a source said.

An official in the department said that Bhogpur and Gurdaspur sugar mills had written to the Cane Commissioner, Punjab that these would not be able to crush excess sugarcane produced in their area. The Cane Commissioner had then allotted the excess sugarcane to other mills. While cooperative sugar mill at Fazilka got 1 lakh quintal excess sugarcane, the Buddhewal Cooperative Mill in Ludhiana and Nakodar mills were allotted 0.25 lakh quintal extra, A B Sugar Private Limited, Dasuya was allotted 5 lakh quintals and Rana Sugars was allotted 12.22 lakh quintals. Indian Sugar Mill, Mukerian and Chadha Sugar Mill, Kiri Afghana have been allotted 3 lakh quintals each.

