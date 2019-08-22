Punjab: Teachers open school doors to see everything they built for poor children destroyed

Clumps of filth blocking the entrance, desks and chairs submerged under 5-8 ft of floodwater, rotting midday meal ingredients and soaked library books — this is the state in which the swollen Sutlej left most government schools in the backward Kandi belt of Ropar district and Lohian block of Jalandhar.

When teachers opened the school gates on Tuesday and Wednesday, they found that their efforts of creating a Smart School infrastructure (through donations collected or from their own pockets) washed away in one go.

In Ropar, waters from the Budki, a rivulet which had breached its banks, wreaked havoc, entering several schools nearby. The stagnant water rendered the schools inaccessible for almost three days.

Teachers spent two days cleaning

At least 28 schools in Ropar district are still inundated. Holidays have been extended till Thursday and others that opened Wednesday had no space for students to sit due to muck left behind as the water receded. In Lohian block of Jalandhar too, at least 30 schools are under water and almost 15 of them have 8 ft water in classrooms.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, teachers spent the day cleaning classrooms along with labourers. Some schools had to send the students home because it wasn’t possible to hold classes.

In the Kandi belt of Ropar, which lies near the Sutlej, schools are already grappling with poor infrastructure and most villages are still quite backward. Teachers who had slogged to improve infrastructure for children of poor families, despaired as all their efforts made in the past one year to improve infrastructure for children coming from poor families came to naught.

Sukhdev Singh, head teacher of a government primary school in Simbal Jhallian village of Ropar, said, “Our inverter, benches, record files, chairs and other things are gone. We had collected Rs 50,000 after much difficulty to improve infrastructure and make it a Smart School. It was a big thing for the 34 children here who come from poor families. Our school was under 4-5 feet of water for two nights.”

“We opened the school today and teachers came but there was no space to make children sit. Teachers spent the day cleaning filth left behind as water receded,” he added. The situation was the same at the Government Middle School in the village where 38 children study.

Bakshish Singh from the government primary school in Hariwal of Anandpur Sahib said they have three classrooms for 23 children but the route to the school is completely damaged. “For two days, the school was out of bounds. Even the registers and files kept in a trunk have been damaged. There was 4-5 ft water in classrooms for two days and foodgrains for midday meals are gone. We are only two teachers here and even now the water hasn’t receded completely. Whatever infrastructure we had is also finished,” he said.

‘There is a huge crater in front of our school’

The government primary school at Phoolpur Grewal village in Block-2 of Ropar also opened Wednesday but the stench was unbearable for students and teachers. “There is a huge crater in front of our school now and it is not easy to reach there. All cupboards, mid-day meal material, furniture, files etc are inundated. We spent entire Tuesday cleaning it but was still impossible to have classes,” said Mandeep Kaur, head teacher. “We spent Rs 1 lakh collected from villagers to make it a Smart School,” she added.

The government high school at Phool Khurd village of Ropar is among 28 worst-affected schools which did not open Wednesday as the building is still not accessible. Kuljinder Singh, a teacher at the school, said that of 11 rooms in the school, six have stagnant water so they have been unable to open them. “The science room, EDUSAT room and other classrooms still have water. It pains us to see this. The library books are also gone. All students here are from poor families,” he added.

In Lohian, 30 schools still inaccessible

In Lohian block of Jalandhar, which is the worst affected block due to floods, the condition is such that almost 30 government schools are under water.

Jaspal Singh, teacher at the government primary school in Yusufpur Darewal village of Lohian, said, “Our school building is still inaccessible. We tried to go there and see but there is no way as it is all water on the way. Similar is condition of at least 30 such schools in our block. At least fifteen of them are under 8 feet of water. It is hard to say what must will be left once water recedes.”

Sharanjit Singh, district education officer (DEO) Ropar, speaking to The Indian Express, said, “The worst affected are 28 schools which are still inaccessible and closed till Thursday,” said DEO.

An estimation of loss will be conducted once the water has receded.