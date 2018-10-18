Punjab: HS Phoolka’s resignation unlikely to be accepted

Meanwhile, Phoolka on Wednesday issued another statement in which he cautioned against religious platforms in Punjab being misused for political gains. Meanwhile, Phoolka on Wednesday issued another statement in which he cautioned against religious platforms in Punjab being misused for political gains.

The resignation of Dakha MLA and senior AAP leader, H S Phoolka, is unlikely to be accepted by the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha because it has not been sent in the proper format and is more of a complaint against the Congress government than a resignation letter.

Sources inform that while the resignation has reached the Speaker, Rana K P Singh, it is likely to be rejected on the grounds that it has not been properly worded.

“The resignation should not be more than two lines long with a bland statement that the legislator wishes to resign from the membership of the House and the same may be accepted. It cannot be in the shape and form of a grievance against the state government with the operative part of resignation appearing last,” said a senior Vidhan Sabha official unwilling to be named.

Phoolka had sent a three-page long resignation letter in which he had referred in great detail to the debate which took place in the Assembly over the issue of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the police firing in which two youth had been killed in 2015.

He had also made repeated references to the five Cabinet ministers who spoke during the debate and demanded action against the former Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal and DGP, Sumedh Singh Saini. It was at the fag end of the three-page letter that Phoolka said that he is tendering his resignation as an MLA.

“Phoolka is a seasoned advocate and is quite familiar with the protocols and requirements of parliamentary procedures. It is highly likely that he has deliberately chosen to send his resignation in this manner fully knowing that it will not be accepted. It seems that he has had cold feet after making the initial announcement or that he wants to drag the matter to the maximum,” said an AAP MLA, who did not want to be named.

Phoolka has already accused former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira of directing a social media campaign against him after he tendered his resignation. Contradicting Khaira’s assertion that he did not consult anyone in the party before resigning, Phoolka said that he had had a detailed conversation with Khaira in which he had informed him about his reasons for resigning.

Meanwhile, Phoolka on Wednesday issued another statement in which he cautioned against religious platforms in Punjab being misused for political gains. The statement in Punjabi with the heading “Phoolka walon Sikh Panth nu appeal” (An appeal by Phoolka to the Sikh Panth) makes oblique reference to the recent gatherings at Bargari where the religious platform was shared by political leaders, including those of AAP. Without naming anyone Phoolka has denigrated the use of a religious function by some political leaders to encash votes and has said that this practice must be stopped.

Phoolka has also alleged that drugs are being distributed by some leaders for the SGPC polls. He said that many such people have distributed drugs in the past too and are today members of SGPC.

