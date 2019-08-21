Punjab house devastated in 1988 flooded again, this time day before daughter’s wedding

It was a frantic September night of pounding rain. The year was 1988, and Punjab was in the grip of one of its worst floods. 50-year-old Gurdeep Singh can’t place the date — may be it was the 26th or the 27th. But he vividly recalls the terror that Sutlej had unleashed. Gurdeep and his family spent the night huddled atop their family dera (dwelling unit amid the fields) in the darkness as 10-12 feet water gushed into their home in Jalandhar’s Jalalpur Khurd village.

While the family was rescued the next morning, the dera was destroyed. Three decades later, Gurdeep and his family are again at the receiving end of Sutlej’s wrath. Gurdeep’s house, built again after 1988 floods, is under 8-9 feet water again. Only this time, the calamity unfolds a day ahead of his daughter’s wedding.

On Tuesday, a boat with Army rescue team brought him back to the house to pick clothes to be worn by the family during the wedding ceremonies — all of which will now take place at a marriage palace in Sultanpur Lodhi. His entire family huddled at the marriage palace, Gurdeep quickly darted out of the flooded house with the clothes in a small carry bag.

On his way to safety, he recalled the havoc that swollen Sutlej had played that night in 1988. “Our cattle were washed away the same day in heavy flow of Sutlej water. Our house was kuccha then. We were trapped on the rooftop of that house the entire night till a rescue team arrived the next morning.”

Punjab had seen nearly 383 deaths during the 1998 flooding, according to official estimates. Swaran Singh, (then 15) of neighbouring Kanga Khurad village, recalled: “It was evening and suddenly we saw a huge wave of water rushing from already breached ‘Dhussi Bandh’ towards our village abadi. With death staring us in the face, we somehow managed to scale a house and take shelter at the rooftop.”

With no phones and social media, rescue teams had a hard time plucking people out of the danger zone, he added.

“We returned after 10 days when water receded to 4-5 feet. There was nothing, but sand filled till the roof in the house..,” said Malkit Chadn of the same village.

“After the 1988 floods, we were given tents by the district administration and we spent several months in those. We lost our cattle, there was 100 per cent loss of crop…It took several years for things to get normal….,” recalled Jaswant Singh of Kothe village. “People learnt to stay alert after 1988, but the governments did not learn any lessons,” he added.

Dhussi Band on Sutlej river is hardly few kilometre away from these villages. A retired Tehsildar (then Patwari) recalled, “In 1988, we visited from one village to other on a rickety boat. There was stench all around.”

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) sources revealed that during four days from September 23 to 26, 1988, the catchment areas of both Bhakra dam (on Sutlej river) and Pong dam (on Beas river) recorded around 640 mm rain each, which is Punjab’s annual rainfall currently. The incessant rain led to flooding of three rivers — Beas, Sutlej and Ravi — at the same time.

The Indian Express, in its reports from September 25 to October 2 in 1988, had pegged the death toll in the three states — Punjab, Haryana and Himachal — at 685, including 535 deaths in Punjab. But the then Chief Secretary of Punjab, R P Ojha, said that 383 persons were feared dead in Punjab and 62 were reported missing.

Balbir Singh, former Sarpanch of Gidderpindi village in Jalandhar located close to breached Dhussi Bandh on Sutlej near Lohian said: “We had spent days stranded on rooftops then. This time, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”