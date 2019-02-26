Punjab House clears Bill to revive bullock cart races at Kila Raipur rural Olympics

Clearing the way for the bullock cart races to return to Kila Raipur rural olympics, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Monday passed Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment), Bill, 2019.

The Act, once notified, would “exempt the conduct of Bullock Cart Racing in Kila Raipur Rural olympics from the provision of the Central Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act, 1960”.

The Punjab government, after taking a cue from the Tamil Nadu legislation that allowed Jallikattu bull taming sport in 2017, too decided to bring the Bill in the Assembly.

The bullock cart races were banned five years ago after the Supreme Court, in the case of Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja, found that the conduct of Jallikattu and bullock cart racing was in violation of the provisions of Central Act of 1960, particularly Sections 3,11, and 22.

As Tamil Nadu government brought a resolution for amending the Act, the organisers of Kila Raipur sports demanded a similar legislation in Punjab Assembly too.

Kila Raipur organisers have been waiting for the government to bring the legislation. The much awaited sports event has been postponed at least three times this year.