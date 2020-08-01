Punjab Hooch tragedy has exposed police-liquor mafia nexus, says Bajwa

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

As the death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy rose to 62 Saturday, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa said it has exposed the growing “bureaucratic-police-liquor mafia nexus in the state.”

Highlighting the deaths of 59 individuals in Dussehra train tragedy in Amritsar and the illegal firecracker factory explosion in Batala that caused the death of 23 labourers, he said the incidents along with the latest tragedy has led to dozens of families seeking justice.

He requested the Chief Minister to take action to “protect the people of Punjab,” and rebuild the trust in the administration by taking proactive steps. He urged the CM to ask Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court to appoint a sitting judge to probe the liquor mafia and submit a report to the state government in 30 days. He further requested the state government to formulate rules so that in future tragedies, officers under whose jurisdiction innocent lives were lost, are held accountable for dereliction of duty.

He also suggested that SSP, DSP and and the SHO should be transferred immediately and barred from a field posting or promotion for one, two, and three years, respectively.

The former PPCC chief further said that the CM must ensure that justice is done and added that if the government does not act immediately, only god can save Punjab.

