Punjab: Hindu outfits organise Dharm Sammelan for law on Ram temple

To get a Bill introduced in Parliament for construction of Ram Mandi, a ‘Virat Dham Sammelan’ was organised by Hindu Sabhas all across the state in which representatives of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Namdhari Samaj, Sant Samaj and many other organisations took part Sunday. The event, named ‘Shankhnad’, was organised representatives of these outfits under the banner of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Sewa Samiti and Sri Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, Ludhiana unit. Speakers during the Sammelan decided to raise the issue of Ram Mandir before MPs of their constituencies so that the same can reach Parliament as well.

Advertising

Kashmiri Lal, the main speaker at Ludhiana’s Dana Mandi said, ”If Supreme court can sit for a terrorist at midnight, why can’t it do the same for Ram Mandir construction. It should also be on the priority list of the SC. We want all MPs to raise this issue in Parliament and government should make a rule, so that mandir construction take palce.”

Kashmiri Lal from Swadeshi Jagran Manch said, ”If government fails to make a law, we will take the matter before the entire Sant Samaj and will move as per their directions.”

Thousands attended the event in Dana Mandi. Ram Singh, district secretary of RSS while talking with The Indian Express, said, ”We will be meeting Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu as well in the coming days. We want this issue to be raised in Parliament, irrespective of the fact as to which party an MP belongs to. Our country’s culture starts from Lord Rama. We often talk about Ram Rajya and hence Ram Mandir construction is our demand and a law needs to be made for it as it is a people’s movement now.”

Advertising

He said, ”We appeal to all the like-minded political parties as well to come and support us on this issue.”

Mohinder Pal Jain, RSS district co-ordinator, also raised the issue while Sadhvi Satyapriya had come from Mathura for the Sammelan.

Thakur Dalip Singh faction of Namdhari sect has supported the demand for construction of Ram temple. Namdhari Jagtar Singh had come from their side, while Satnam Singh represented Udaseen Samaj. Gatherings were organised at grain markets of Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, among others. “This was an all India programme and done in all Parliamentary constituencies,” said Ram Singh. The speakers said, ”It is a long wait now and hence Sammelans across the country were organised.”

Meanwhile, sources revealed that many BJP workers also participated in the Sammelan in individual capacity and event was to depict show of strength of Hindu and like-minded organisations in favour of Ram Mandir construction issue.