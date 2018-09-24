North India rains LIVE Updates: Red alert issued in Punjab, Army kept on standby

Heavy rains continued to pound Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the second consecutive day, with the MeT department issuing a red alert across Punjab on Monday. The incessant rainfall has raised concerns about possible damage to the cotton and paddy crop. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.
“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Singh said. Over the last 48 hours, Punjab received heavy rainfall at several places, including Rampura, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Barnala.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha has announced the closure of all schools in the district on Monday. In Himachal, schools will remain shut too.
Meanwhile, 29 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district due to flash floods and heavy rains were rescued on Monday morning. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also restored a day after it was closed due to landslides at different places.
The Army on Monday rescued two youths stranded due to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and brought them to Bhuntar airfield amidst inclement weather and rain. The due were stranded at Saurabh Van Vihar in Palampur, PTI reported. On Sunday, the fire brigade and rescue teams were sent to the spot to rescue the youths. On Monday, the Kangra district administration made a requisition to the Army to rescue them. Normal life has been hit since Saturday in Himachal due to heavy rains in the mid hills and plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh.
Heavy rains continued to batter Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, inundating low-lying areas. Director, Punjab Agriculture, Dr Jasbir Singh Bains said reports of standing paddy crop getting flattened due to rain and wind were coming in from various parts of Punjab. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rain over Monday and Tuesday for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.