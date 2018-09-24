Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
  North India rains LIVE Updates: Red alert issued in Punjab, Army kept on standby
North India rains LIVE Updates: Red alert issued in Punjab, Army kept on standby

North India rains LIVE: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 12:11:25 pm
Jhiri village in Kullu has been cut off from the mainland due to flash floods. (Express photo)

Heavy rains continued to pound Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the second consecutive day, with the MeT department issuing a red alert across Punjab on Monday. The incessant rainfall has raised concerns about possible damage to the cotton and paddy crop. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.

“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Singh said. Over the last 48 hours, Punjab received heavy rainfall at several places, including Rampura, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Barnala.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha has announced the closure of all schools in the district on Monday. In Himachal, schools will remain shut too.

Meanwhile, 29 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district due to flash floods and heavy rains were rescued on Monday morning. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also restored a day after it was closed due to landslides at different places.

Live Blog

Heavy rains lash Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Follow LIVE Updates here

12:11 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Two youths rescued in Himachal Pradesh

The Army on Monday rescued two youths stranded due to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and brought them to Bhuntar airfield amidst inclement weather and rain. The due were stranded at Saurabh Van Vihar in Palampur, PTI reported. On Sunday, the fire brigade and rescue teams were sent to the spot to rescue the youths. On Monday, the Kangra district administration made a requisition to the Army to rescue them. Normal life has been hit since Saturday in Himachal due to heavy rains in the mid hills and plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

11:53 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to receive more rain today and tomorrow: MeT

Heavy rains continued to batter Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, inundating low-lying areas. Director, Punjab Agriculture, Dr Jasbir Singh Bains said reports of standing paddy crop getting flattened due to rain and wind were coming in from various parts of Punjab. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rain over Monday and Tuesday for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh breaks five-year record with 883 mm rain this monsoon Vehicles negotiate a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

With just one day of rain, Punjab has made up for the monsoon shortfall, but at the wrong time for farmers preparing for the harvest at month end. Punjab’s normal rainfall is 490 mm for the period from June to September end. Till September 22, Punjab had received only 391 mm rain but with Saturday’s rain, it has now gone up to 442 mm.

Meanwhile, in J&K's Kathua district rescue and police teams have been deployed at various areas following flash floods triggered by incessant rains. In Doda district, authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutions as a precautionary measure and also set up control rooms in view of heavy rains in the Jammu region since the last two days.

