North India rains LIVE Updates: Red alert issued in Punjab, Army kept on standby

Jhiri village in Kullu has been cut off from the mainland due to flash floods. (Express photo) Jhiri village in Kullu has been cut off from the mainland due to flash floods. (Express photo)

Heavy rains continued to pound Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the second consecutive day, with the MeT department issuing a red alert across Punjab on Monday. The incessant rainfall has raised concerns about possible damage to the cotton and paddy crop. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.

“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Singh said. Over the last 48 hours, Punjab received heavy rainfall at several places, including Rampura, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Barnala.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha has announced the closure of all schools in the district on Monday. In Himachal, schools will remain shut too.

Meanwhile, 29 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district due to flash floods and heavy rains were rescued on Monday morning. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also restored a day after it was closed due to landslides at different places.