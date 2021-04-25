Punjab records its highest single-day Covid toll this year with 92 deaths

Family members in PPE suits during the last rites of a Covid-19 victim in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

In its highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 92 Covid deaths and added 5,724 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Saturday. With this the toll due to Covid has reached 8,356. Earlier, the highest number of deaths recorded this year was 84 on April 19.

However, the highest single-day toll in the state, ever since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died within a span of 24 hours.

As per the district wise break-up of the 92 deaths, eleven each died in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), ten in Ludhiana, eight in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala, six each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Sangrur, five in Hoshiarpur, three each in Fazilka, Kapurthala and Ropar, two each in Moga, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur.

The total infections has now reached 3,32,110 while the total active cases in Punjab stands at 46,565. The maximum cases were recorded in Ludhiana (861), SAS Nagar (802), Bathinda (592), Jalandhar (544) and Patiala (465).

While 61 patients are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 556 are on oxygen support.

Punjab conducted 55,814 tests within 24 hours while it also recorded 2,949 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Punjab administered a total of 29.10 lakh doses of vaccine till Saturday.