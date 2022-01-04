Punjab health minister: ‘Centre’s Covid rules don’t ban big rallies, but will hold meet to decide’

With Punjab witnessing several crowded poll rallies even as Covid-19 cases are rising, state health minister and Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said while the Centre’s rules do not forbid such events, he “personally feels they should not be held”.

Speaking on the Covid situation in Punjab, Soni said, “We have the central government’s guidelines. Since they haven’t imposed any restriction on big rallies as of now, they will continue. However, I personally feel that if we can close schools and colleges, big rallies should not be organised either.”

Soni said state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is to hold a meeting to decide on the rallies.

“Covid cases are rising in large numbers in the state. Looking into that, our CM Channi will take an emergency meeting, in which we will discuss the big rallies issue and arrive at some conclusion,” Soni said.

Channi is to hold a public rally at Bathinda on Wednesday afternoon.

Talking about the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the health minister said, “Punjab has administered the first dose to around 2.74 crore people, while 94 lakh have got both doses. We have around 17,000 beds for Covid patients. Majority of our government institutions have their own medical oxygen plants. In other words, we are fully prepared for the rising Covid numbers.”

But he admitted that the health staffers’ strike was impacting Covid control measures. “We will issue yet another appeal to the striking employees as we need maximum resources to be ready for the third wave,” Soni said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, rural pharmacists organised a dharna in Gurdaspur against deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. They are demanding regular jobs as they are on contract.

Raj Kumar Verka, medical education and research minister, said,”Employees who are working for 10 years or later can be regularised and we are working on that . However, striking employees include the ones recruited only for the pandemic period on per day wages. Also, many employees with service of less than 10 years are also demanding regular jobs. We are talking to them.”

Van drivers protest in Bathinda

After the government decided to close educational institutes in view of the rising Covid cases, van drivers have started protests outside many schools in Bathinda. Soni Brar, a van driver who ferries children to schools, said,”We have been struggling with financial problems for the past two years. Schools are the first to be closed everytime, making us suffer.”