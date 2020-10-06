Punjab minister Balbir Sidhu tests Covid positive, had shared stage with Rahul Gandhi

Sidhu had shared a stage with Rahul Gandhi during tractor rally in Punjab on October 5

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sidhu had shared a stage with Rahul Gandhi during tractor rally at Sangrur on October 5.

Besides Gandhi, Sidhu had shared the stage with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PPCC state president Sunil Jhakhar, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, Cabinet ministers Vijayinder Singla, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda in three public rallies organised at Barnala chowk of Sangrur city, Bhawanigarh and Samana in Patiala district.

Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar confirmed that the health minister had tested positive and was under home isolation.

“The health minister was feeling tired last night and in the morning, he had mild fever and a throat infection. His sample was taken last night itself and today afternoon the test came positive. He did not attend any function on Tuesday morning. Contact tracing is on and we are trying to find out with who all he had spent more than 15 minutes of time,” he said.

Addressing a ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ rally, Sidhu had said “masks hardly matter to us” in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farm laws. “Modi di mahamari de samne sanu mask da koi farak nahi painda…(before Modi’s pandemic farm laws, masks hardly matter to us),” he said at the rally. In the crowd, majority were not wearing masks, in the absence of any social distancing.

Speaking from the dais, Sidhu further said, “Looking at the present situation, it seems that we can control Covid cases in another 20-22 days, par Modi di mahamari jiyada khatarnak hai jis karke lokan nu sadakan te aana piya (but Modi’s pandemic in the form of farm laws is more dangerous due to which people had to come on the roads).”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd