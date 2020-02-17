Punjab: Head constable shoots dead wife, 3 others

Police said he “lied” at the armoury that he had been put on duty with the anti-drug STF and needed the weapon for a raid. Police said he “lied” at the armoury that he had been put on duty with the anti-drug STF and needed the weapon for a raid.

A PUNJAB Police head constable allegedly shot dead his wife and three members of her family at a village in Punjab’s Moga.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am at Said Jalalpur village. Police said head constable Kulwinder Singh, who is his late 40s and was posted with the tear gas unit at Moga Police Lines, got an AK-47 rifle issued from the armoury on Sunday. Police said he “lied” at the armoury that he had been put on duty with the anti-drug STF and needed the weapon for a raid.

He then reached his in-laws’ home in the village, where his wife Rajwinder Kaur and son Manpreet Singh were, and allegedly started shooting incessantly. Rajwinder (45), her mother Sukhwinder (65), her brother Jaskaran Singh (38) and her sister-in-law Inderjit Kaur (33) died on the spot. Kulwinder then allegedly opened fire at his niece Jashanpreet (10), who has been hospitalised.

Police said Kulwinder has surrendered and has told them during interrogation that a monetary dispute over a pig farm in which he and his in-laws had invested was the reason behind the crime.

A senior police officer said that Kulwinder had gone to his his in-laws’ home drunk on Saturday evening and had threatened to set himself and others on fire. Following this, his wife had called the police and asked them to arrest him. “Some police officer from Dharamkot police station reached the spot and took him along. However, he later said it was his family’s personal matter and he would sort it out by Sunday morning. He was then let off. Around 5 am Sunday, he reached the armoury at Police Lines and got the weapon issued,” said the officer.

Dharamkot DSP Yadwinder Singh, however, said police let Kulwinder off after receiving a call from his brother-in-law Harjinder. “We let him off after Harjinder Singh called and said it was their personal matter and they do not want any action against him.”

Moga SP (Investigation) Harinderpal Singh Parmar said, “Kulwinder had invested Rs 20-25 lakh in a pig farm at his in-laws’ village. Recently they sold some pigs and did not keep Kulwinder in the loop. He was asking for a share of his profit, due to which they had heated arguments on Saturday too.”

