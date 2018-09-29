Punjab HC seeks response from state govt, police on SIT inquiry

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday sought a reply from the Punjab government and its police on a petition seeking SIT inquiry against the police officers who had paraded a woman on top of their vehicle in Amritsar earlier this week.

Justice Daya Chaudhary issued a notice to the Punjab government, its DGP, Amritsar SSP and other police officers for November 2 on a petition filed by Balwant Singh, the father-in-law of the woman who was paraded and who suffered injuries after falling off the police vehicle. Balwant Singh (58), an Amritsar resident, alleged in his petition that the excesses were committed by the Assistant IGP, Amritsar (Zonal, Crime) and DSP Lakhwinder Singh, and has urged the HC for setting up an SIT headed by an IPS officer to probe the “highhandedness”.

Singh told the HC that the police forcibly picked up his daughter-in-law Jaswinder Kaur from their house in Shehzada village, made her to sit on the roof of the police jeep and drove it through the entire village. “Jaswinder Kaur was paraded on the main road for a distance of 3 kilometres… the police jeep was being driven at a very high speed… Jaswinder fell off the jeep and suffered serious injuries,” Singh’s counsel Harchand Singh Batth said in the plea.

CCTV cameras recorded the whole incident. These recordings can be produced before the High Court, the bench was told. Another video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions against the police from netizens.

The police conducted the raids in connection with a case registered in March 2017 about an incident of trespassing and criminal intimidation. Singh in the petition said that he was known to the persons accused in the FIR and had been issued a notice by the police for joining the investigation but instead preferred to file an anticipatory bail at a lower court.

