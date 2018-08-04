Punjab: HC rejects bail plea of man accused of raping daughter

Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected plea of man accused of raping daughter, (Representational) Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected plea of man accused of raping daughter, (Representational)

In a case in which a woman has levelled allegations of rape against her father in Jind district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused and termed it a shocking case after perusing the transcript of a CD reflecting the usage of “profane language” by the father against his daughter.

The case was registered under Sections 376, 506 IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Assault Act in March 2018 by the daughter that her father had raped her three-four years ago when she was minor. The accused is an Army man who, according to the complaint, used to rape her and continued to do so even after her marriage.

The state government while opposing the bail plea had produced transcripts of the CD in the court. The CD contains the alleged abusive language used by the father. Justice Jaishree Thakur said although the authenticity of the CD is yet to established but “this is a shocking case, where a person will hang his head in shame once he goes by the conversation, which took place between the duo i.e. father and daughter.”

Observing that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary, the single bench said that the bare perusal of the transcript would reflect that profane language has been used by the father against his daughter.

“A father is not expected to talk to her daughter in a way as has been described in the transcript. This court itself is feeling embarassed to reproduce the profane language used by the father while talking to her daughter, keeping in view the dignity of the prosecutrix. Thus, reading of the transcript is repulsive,” the order reads.

The accused in the case argued that he was falsely implicated in the case and it is attempt by his daughter to “pressure him to transfer the agricultural land in her name and she is acting like a puppet in the hand of her husband and in-laws.”

