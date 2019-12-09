Punjab HC orders re-investigation after trial court acquits 3 despite stay on delivering verdict

The trial court verdict in the 2014 case had been passed within a week after a stay was ordered on it by the high court. The trial court verdict in the 2014 case had been passed within a week after a stay was ordered on it by the high court.

CENSURING THE Punjab Police and trial court in connection with a murder case in which the accused are alleged to be linked to Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap to re-investigate the murder of a 22-year-old in Tarn Taran within five months, more than a year after the trial court acquitted three of eight accused including a policeman in the case.

The trial court verdict in the 2014 case had been passed within a week after a stay was ordered on it by the high court. “The role of police including the SIT headed by Mr Rao and the specific stand taken by Mr G Nageshwar Rao, IGP (Crime), Punjab, before this court on December 18, 2017, that the accused were not proclaimed offenders when they were seen in public view sharing dais with influential persons of the area including the local MLA, is a strong pointer that the accused, being very well-connected persons, have influenced the course of investigation leading to acquittal of accused,” read the judgment passed by Justice Jitendra Chauhan on Friday in a petition filed by the victim’s father.

The case

Petitioner Salwinder Singh’s son Gurjant Singh was allegedly killed in October 2014 by accused Gurdev Singh, Satalanjit Singh, Gurcharan Singh (SHO in Punjab Police), Balbir Singh, Jarmanjit Singh, Udhay Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Sukhraj and others. Gurdev, Stalanjit and Gurcharan were acquitted by the trial court on August 4, 2018. Balbir, Jarmanjit, Udhay, Chamkaur and Sukhraj remained absconding and were declared proclaimed offenders during the trial but surrendered within a few days after the acquittal order, and are now facing a separate trial.

Judgement despite stay

Observing that the information regarding the stay on passing of final judgment by the trial court was not communicated by the state counsel to the trial court, the single judge in the Friday judgment further said the stay order was passed on July 31, 2018 and uploaded on the official website on August 7, 2018. “The judgment of acquittal was passed on August 4, 2018. This fact also generates suspicion,” read the judgment.

The court has further said, “The family members of the victim were attacked and FIR in this connection was registered wherein no cognisance was taken. All these circumstances collectively convince the conscience of the court that the police failed to perform its duties to protect the life and liberty of the victim’s family, which resulted in the acquittal of the accused. The court feels that it is a fit case for re-investigation”.

HC had ordered inquiry

In September 2016, the high court had ordered that an inquiry in the matter be conducted by a gazetted officer under the supervision of IGP Rao within 45 days, during which the proceedings before trial court were also ordered to remain stayed. In December 2017, the court was told the inquiry has been completed. While the court on the basis of photographs was also told that the absconding accused are roaming free, IGP Rao said they are of prior date to January 2015 when the accused were declared proclaimed offenders. Accused Balbir Singh in the photograph was allegedly seen with the local MLA in April 2017. Other photographs stated to be of October 2017 allegedly showed the proclaimed offenders with the MLA and police officers. In February 2018, the state government counsel retracted from IGP Rao’s stand regarding the date of photographs.

In March 2018, an FIR was registered against petitioner Salwinder Singh and others by Tarn Taran Police following which the court granted protection from any coercive action to Salwinder in the FIR. Three proclaimed offenders also allegedly attacked the petitioner and family members in May 2018. During pendency of trial, the court was also informed about “winning over of the witnesses” by the accused, leading it to pass a direction restraining the lower court from passing any final order in the trial going on against the three arrested accused. The victim’s father had also stopped going to the trial at one point of time due to “state terror”.

However, the High Court in September 2018 was told that the trial court has gone ahead with the verdict and acquitted the three accused on August 4 despite the July 31 order on stay of passing of the verdict. While the state said the order could not be communicated to the lower court, Justice Chauhan in the order has also noted, “It is further noteworthy that learned trial court proceeded with the case and on the same day, statement under Section 313 of all the accused was recorded, all the defence witnesses were given up and the judgment of acquittal was pronounced”.

‘Trial judge chose to be mute spectator’

In the judgment, the single bench has also criticised the trial judge, saying, “The most sad part of the instant case is the aspect that though it was apparent before the learned trial court that the investigating agency and the public prosecutor have clouded (sic) still the learned trial judge chose to become a mute spectator and failed completely in his duty to ensure a fair trial to say the least”.

Justice Chauhan in the ruling has also observed, “the courts have to ensure that accused persons are punished and that the might or authority of the State are not used to shield themselves or their man”.

