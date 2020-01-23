Punjab-Haryana river water war: After all-party meet in Punjab today, decision to be conveyed to Centre

The Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. (File Photo) The Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. (File Photo)

In light of the Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to find a solution to end the river water war between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will be holding an all-party meeting on the water Thursday.

The government has invited all political parties including SAD, BJP, AAP and Lok Insaf Party to take a decision on the issue. The decision will then be conveyed to the Centre.

Sources in the government said that the SC had asked the Government of India to intervene and find a solution to the issue, “We have no surplus water to share with anyone. The chief minister wants a consensus on the issue and tells the Centre that all political parties active in Punjab are on the same page as the agriculture state was fast turning into a desert and alarm bells were already ringing,” a government functionary told The Indian Express.

The functionary added, “Haryana has more water than us. Out of total river water available, Haryana was given 7.83 million acre-feet (MAF), Punjab was given 14.22 MAF and Rajasthan was given 11.14 MAF. Haryana gets water from the Yamuna also which we do not. Haryana’s per capita water is more than ours. Then why should we give more water?”