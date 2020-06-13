Good pre-monsoon showers in Punjab, Haryana take some load off groundwater resources

Rain accompanied with strong winds brought relief from the heat Ludhiana on Friday evening. Rain accompanied with strong winds brought relief from the heat Ludhiana on Friday evening.

Good pre-monsoon showers in June have brought a relief for Punjab and Haryana as paddy transplantation gets underway. Both the states have received almost 2.5 times surplus pre-monsoon rain in the past 11 days (June 1 to June 11). Monsoon reaches Punjab by the end of June.

Punjab has received 27.7 mm rainfall against the required normal 11.5 mm which is three times more with a 138per cent surplus. Similarly in Haryana, 26.1 mm rain was recorded against the normal 11.5 mm which is also 138 per cent surplus.

Only half a dozen districts out of total 43 districts, including 22 districts of Punjab, received deficit rain while all other districts have witnessed surplus pre-monsoon rain.

In Punjab, Kapurthala district recorded the highest rainfall with 87.7 mm rainfall against the normal 7.0 mm. Moga and Fatehgarh Sahib districts were in second and third place with 597per cent and 370 per cent surplus rain, respectively.

Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr, Ropar, and Barnala districts recorded surplus rain. Barring three districts of Punjab, all other districts received surplus rain and several districts with a four-fold to 18-fold increase in rainfall.

Only Mukatsar, Bathinda, and Mansa districts in Punjab have received deficit rain. In Mukatsar there is 100 per cent deficit rain as against the required 9.9 mm as there was zero rainfall recorded in the district. In Bathinda and Mansa, 48 per cent less and 14 per cent less rain, respectively, was recorded.

In Haryana too, 18 districts out of 21 recorded surplus rain with Karnal, Kurukshetra and Rewari topping the list with four to six fold increase pre-monsoon showers in these districts.

There was surplus rain in Jhajjar (344per cent), Faridabad (241 per cent), Kaithal (178 per cent), Sirsa (156 per cent), Mewat (164 per cent), Jind (164per cent), Sonepat (124 per cent), Panipat (127 per cent) Gurgaon (125per cent).

In Haryana, three districts including Hisar, Palwal and Panchkula recorded deficit rain with 78 per cent, 51 per cent and 46 per cent less rain, respectively.

The joint capital both the state Chandigarh too had received 69 per cent surplus rainfall in the past 11days.

The water-guzzling paddy crop is sown in about 42-43 lakh hectares area in Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab, nearly 15.50 lakh tubewells are run during the paddy transplantation season which began here on Thursday. Pre-monsoon showers can decrease the burden on the groundwater.

Director, Agriculture, Punjab, Dr Sutantra Airi, said that even a good single rain during the paddy transplantation is a boon and it will save huge water where already Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) has been done by farmers. DSR fields can be irrigated with the rain showers only as in such fields stagnant water like conventional transplanting of paddy is not required and good rain can meet this need without running a tubewell.

