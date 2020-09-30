As monsoon draws to a close, Punjab and Haryana to end season with deficit rain

Panchkula receives rain on September 24, 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

While monsoon in India is set to end with above normal rainfall, that is not the case with Punjab and Haryana with both states recording below normal rainfall during this monsoon season that draws to a close in the next two days. Monsoon period is considered from June 1 to September 30.

According to the Met Department (Chandigarh Office), Punjab has received 387.6 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 27 against 465.1 mm, which is considered to be the normal during the same period. It is 17 per cent (78 mm) below the normal.

In Haryana 376.1 mm rain was recorded in the period against the normal of 437.4 mm, which is 14 per cent (61 mm less) below the normal.

The joint capital of the states, Chandigarh, has recorded 791.1 mm against 844.5 mm which is 6 per cent below.

The IMD data said that country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal till date.

In both the states, out of 43 districts, 25 districts have recorded deficit rain. In Punjab, seven districts had high deficit monsoon rain. While in Hoshiarpur the deficit was 60 per cent, the other districts in the deficit rain list were Mansa (55 per cent), Tarn Taran (47 per cent), Nawanshahr (44 per cent), Jalandhar (39 per cent), Ludhiana (30 per cent).

Only Faridkot and Mukatsar districts of Punjab have received good surplus rain with 75 per cent and 34 per cent above normal rainfall, respectively.

In Haryana, Panchkula topped the chart with 65 per cent below the normal rain, followed by Rohtak (57 per cent less), Bhiwani (43 per cent less), Mahndergarh (37 per cent less),and Ambala (35 per cent less).

Sirsa, Kaithal, and Karnal are the only three districts where considerable above normal rain was recorded with 44 per cent, 36 per cent, and 29 per cent surplus rain, respectively.

The first two months of monsoons received normal and surplus rain but the last two months saw highly deficit rain in Punjab where rainfall in June was normal with 50.4 mm, in July it was a little surplus with 185.2 mm rain against the normal required 176.2 mm. August, however, saw 129.9 mm rain against the normal required 160 mm. The normal rain for September is 125 mm, but it could see only 22 mm rain till date.

Similarly in Haryana, in June there was normal rain 47.7 mm against the required 47.5 mm, in July it received 166.1 mm against the normal of 155.3 mm, in August the state received 148.4 mm against required157.2 mm. In September, Haryana recorded only 36.6 mm rain against the required 77 mm required till date.

Experts in the IMD office in Chandigarh informed that withdrawal of monsoon will start in a day or so. They also said that the majority states have received above normal rain in the country during this season barring Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, J&K, Delhi, and few more states.

Last year Punjab had received 444.2 mm till September 30 against the normal 467.3 mm with 5 per cent deficit rain and Haryana’s rainy season had ended with 255.2 mm rainfall against the normal 438.6 mm with 42 per cent deficit rain. In Chandigarh, 716.4 mm rain was received last year against 856.5 mm with 15 per cent less from normal.

“If we get the normal rain the water recharging prospectus become very bright during the Kharif season when there is a huge toll on the groundwater due to sowing of water-guzzling paddy crop,” said Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Sutantra Airi.

Meanwhile, the level of the dams in Punjab is also quite low. As Bhakra dam’s level was 505.45 metre against 512.06 metre, the Pong dam’s level was 418.75 metre against 423.67 metre and Thein Dam’s level was 515.39 metre against 527.91 metre on September 24.

