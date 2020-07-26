Punjab graft case: CBI to grill Jaswinder Kaur on several aspects

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur with CBI officials after surrendering in CBI court in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Inspector Jaswinder Kaur with CBI officials after surrendering in CBI court in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation obtained the custody of bribe accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur on Saturday, to ascertain where she was hiding during her absconding period, whereabouts of three other men whose names were mentioned in the FIR, besides her link with conduit Bhagwan Singh.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of cross questioning of Inspector Jaswinder Kaur and Bhagwan Singh, who is in judicial custody, following the special permission of the court of special CBI judge. The voice sample of Jaswinder Kaur will also be obtained, following the court permission. We want to establish the sequence of events since June 30, the day when Jaswinder Kaur disappeared. The role of Randhir Singh and Nirpinder Singh will also be examined,” said sources in the CBI.

Bhagwan Singh was arrested from near Sangrur for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from one Gurdeep Singh on the night of June 29. He had allegedly accepted the bribe on behalf of Kaur. Gurdeep Singh was pressurised into giving the bribe for not lodging an FIR of cheating against him on the complaint of one Randhir Singh. Randhir Singh had alleged that Gurdeep had cheated him of Rs 26 lakh, on the pretext of arranging a government job for his wife, in Haryana.

Kaur, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali, arrived at the district courts complex, Sector 43, on a scooter, on Saturday.

“The interrogation of Kaur is also necessary for ascertaining her motive behind the lodging of a ‘fake’ DDR at PS Mani Majra stating that she had gone to the CBI headquarters, Sector 30 on June 30, the day after a regular case of Prevention of Corruption Act, was registered against her,” maintain sources.

“Jaswinder Kaur was remanded in four-day police custody. She will be interrogated on different aspects of the case,” said CBI spokesman, RK Gaur.

Home guard volunteer was summoned as a witness

Home Guard volunteer, Harwinder Singh, who had consumed poisonous substances on Thursday, was summoned as a witness in zonal headquarters, CBI, on Wednesday. He was attached with Jaswinder Kaur as her driver when she was posted as the SHO of PS Mani Majra.

“Harvinder Singh was merely questioned for around one hour. He was questioned for clearing some points. He was allowed to go,” said a CBI officer.

Harvinder Singh has been admitted at PGIMER since Thursday. Sources said a police party from PS Sarangpur tried to record his statement but doctors declared him unfit for it.

