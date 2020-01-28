Punjab govt will take action against IAS officer accused of sexual harassment: Chief Secy

Sources said the PCS officer had told the chief secretary that she had been a victim of her senior’s “inappropriate behaviour” more than once. Sources said the PCS officer had told the chief secretary that she had been a victim of her senior’s “inappropriate behaviour” more than once.

Three days after he was approached by a PCS officer who had accused an IAS officer of sexual harassment, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Monday said that the state government will take action against the accused.

“We are just waiting for an approval from the chief minister,” said Singh, adding that the PCS officer had approached him in person on Friday with a complaint.

“The lady officer had come to me with a delegation of PCS officers and complained to me against her senior colleague. I heard her out. We are taking action in the case,” the chief secretary added.

A functionary of the government said, “We will be transferring him (the IAS officer) out. We have also assigned a senior official to counsel him. The officers have to be told that being part of a premier service, they will have to behave with their colleagues.”

The functionary added that the issue would be sorted out to the satisfaction of the complainant.

The IAS officer is a director of a department and the complainant is his subordinate in the same department.

Sources said the PCS officer had told the chief secretary that she had been a victim of her senior’s “inappropriate behaviour” more than once and had been refusing to respond to his “advances”.

