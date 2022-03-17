‘My WhatsApp number’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that his government will start an anti-corruption helpline number that would allow people to upload videos of corrupt officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Mann said that the helpline number is his “personal WhatsApp number”, adding that he will ensure a corruption-free government in the state.

In a video message, Mann said that when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi, people were asked to provide videos of corrupt officials. “With this, corruption ended completely in Delhi,” he claimed. “In the coming days, we will launch such a helpline number that will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone demands a bribe from you, do not refuse it. Record a video or audio of it and send it to this number. I guarantee you, our office will examine it and no corrupt person will be spared and strict action will be taken,” the Punjab CM said.

Mann also said the helpline number will be launched on 23 March, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Mann’s announcement. He said his government has eradicated corruption in the national capital and now Mann and his ministers will run an honest government in Punjab as well.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal recalled he had done something similar in his first stint in Delhi that lasted 49 days.

“When I had formed the government for the first time, I had also issued a WhatsApp number. During those 49 days, we took action against 30-32 officials by sending them to jail. Corruption was eradicated in Delhi and the phone became the biggest weapon of empowerment of the common public,” he said.

“Kejriwal and his ministers, Mann and his ministers are not corrupt. We don’t want ‘hafta’ (protection money). Just like we eradicated corruption in Delhi, we will end it in Punjab as well,” the Delhi CM said.

Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)