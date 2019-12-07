Punjab govt suspends DSP for ‘abusing’ Cabinet minister

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab government Friday suspended Balwinder Singh Sekhon, DSP, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for sending abusive texts to Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and using abusive language for the latter on his Facebook page.

Ashu had raised the issue in Cabinet meeting on Wednesday when Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was complaining that no minister came to his support when he was being “targeted” by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Ashu also showed messages sent by Sekhon via WhatsApp. Even after the Cabinet meeting, Sekhon posted some comments on his Facebook page.

Ashu said: “He had been abusing me for three months. I was just waiting and watching thinking he would stop”.

The minister added that Sekhon was close to former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. “Sidhu had asked him to conduct an inquiry against me. An inquiry was ordered by the government against Sekhon too. I do not know the details,” Ashu said.

Sidhu, the then Local Bodies Minister, in February had ordered a probe into the issue of granting of change in land use (CLU) allegedly in violation of rules to the multi-crore Grand Manor Homes, in Ludhiana.

Sekhon had conducted the probe. While submitting his report to Sidhu, Sekhon had claimed that he had been “threatened” by Ashu and Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal and that he has submitted a complaint with the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

The CLU issue had been raised in the Vidhan Sabha by AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke. The work on the project was stopped two weeks after the issue was raised. Ashu had denied all the allegations and stated that he was not involved in any wrong doing. He had cast aspersions on the inquiry officer.

Ashu said that the party had CLU for three khasra numbers. Somehow, one of the khasra numbers, which was not in the serial number, did not have the CLU. The owner, later, got the CLU for all the khasra numbers. But still the project was sealed. “I have nothing to do with the project,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App