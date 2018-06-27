Punjab govt school heads asked to counsel at least two students daily against drug abuse

Sources said that there are reports from the schools, according to which several teenaged boys have fallen into bad company and are quite vulnerable to develop such habits. Sources said that there are reports from the schools, according to which several teenaged boys have fallen into bad company and are quite vulnerable to develop such habits.

As world marks June 26 as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the education department of Punjab has ordered the heads of the government schools to counsel at least two students of their institutions daily so that they do not fall prey to drugs. The order will be implemented when the schools re-open on July 2 after summer vacation.

The order, issued by the secretary, Punjab School Education, on June 25, read, “Children studying in our schools are suffering from various types of mental, emotional and psychological problems…due to which they get into bad company… Such children then create indiscipline in the schools…”

Counselling will help them focus on their studies as well as become a strong-willed human being, the order further read. Sources said that there are reports from the schools, according to which several teenaged boys have fallen into bad company and are quite vulnerable to develop such habits.

A schoolteacher in Jalandhar said that most of the children in the government schools come from poor families and they have several issues, due to which they are in need of counselling. “Also because their parents are not educated and cannot counsel them on several issues.”

Surjit Lal, an English teacher, said that this is a good move as it will help the youngsters find right path at a young age. In Punjab, according to several reports, most of the youth who are suffering from drug addiction, have developed it at quite a young age.

