Punjab govt sanctions Rs 650 crore for rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah

The Punjab government Monday approved a Rs 650-crore project for the rejuvenation of the polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, presiding over a meeting here, asked the Local Government Department to ensure the completion of the project within two years.

Amarinder directed Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Sanjay Kumar to take all necessary steps for the rejuvenation of the 47-km Buddha Nullah, of which 14 km passes through Ludhiana.

The CM called for maximum public participation and also asked the local industry, NGOs, religious and social organisations to come forward to carry out this project in a mission mode.

Accompanied by Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, the CM also lauded the contribution of the Namdhari sect head Satguru Thakur Uday Singh for the cleaning of the drain in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. The Satguru also contributed a sum of Rs 30 lakh for the purchase of machinery for this noble cause, an official said. Later, Kumar said of total Rs 650 crore, Rs 342 crore will be spent by the state government; Rs 208 crore by the Centre and Rs 100 crore by private players.

He said under the first phase, augmentation and refurbishment of the sewage treatment facility and dairy effluent treatment among other tasks would be carried out. The second phase will include the reuse of treated effluent besides the landscaping and beautification along the drain.

Referring to the CETPs for treatment of the industrial waste, with total capacity of 105 MLD, Secretary, Local Government, Ajoy Sharma said that a CETP having a capacity of 50 MLD would be installed at Tajpur Road, Jamalpur Area by May this year. Another CETP at Focal Point Industrial Area, Jamalpur, having capacity of 40 MLD, would be commissioned by March 2020, whereas a CETP at Bahadurke Road had already been commissioned on December 31, 2019.

Ludhiana discharges 711 million litres of waste per day, which includes 610 MLD of domestic and 86 MLD of industrial discharge. At present, the city has an installed sewage treatment capacity of 466 MLD and another 105-MLD capacity effluent treatment plant for industrial waste is under installation, the release said.

