Punjab govt raises special doctors’ retirement age to 65

To address the shortage of specialist doctors, Punjab government Friday enhanced their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said they were also actively considering hiring specialists such as gynecologists, surgeons, orthopadicians, radiologists, anaesthetists, as consultants against the vacant 384 posts till regular appointments were made. He said that initially each consultant may be appointed for a period of one year on a contract basis, which may be extended year to year subject to satisfactory performance of duties.

The remuneration allowed to such consultants shall in no case be more than the last pay drawn minus the pension. He added that these consultants shall only be appointed for performing clinical duties and shall in no case be assigned any administrative duties. He also instructed the administrative department to maintain 100 percent transparency in the recruitment procedure and appointments of such consultants shall be carried out on merit basis and stations be allotted on merit basis.

Sidhu also said that the maximum age for the appointment of consultant for a period of one year shall be 64 years and under no circumstances shall a consultant be retained upon attaining the age of 65 years of age. He said that the consultant shall not be allowed to carry out private practice during such time that they are on contract with the government.