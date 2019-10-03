550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak: Punjab govt, PPCB launch campaign against single-use plastic in Sultanpur Lodhi

As part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak and under the directions of Punjab government, the Kapurthala district administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) joined hands to launch ‘Shramdaan’ on Wednesday, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to make Sultanpur Lodhi the first city of the state to be free of single-use plastic.

Leading the campaign, D P S Kharbanda, deputy commissioner, Kapurthala and Professor S S Marwaha, chairman, PPCB, started the campaign from the holy city by administering an oath to residents and students that they will shun single-use plastic and help propagate this message in the society. In addition to administrative officials, officials of PPCB, municipal council, Sultanpur Lodhi, education department and the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, joined hands with around 500 school students, who spread out in 15 teams. Thirteen of these teams visited 13 wards of Sultanpur Lodhi town under the stewardship of respective municipal councillors while the remaining two fanned out to distribute compostable carry bags and jute bags amongst the 600 odd shopkeepers in the town.

In the wards and the market areas, the teams, including school children, created door-to-door awareness among residents and sensitised them about protecting the environment through using biodegradable products and distributed 4,000 jute bags in residential areas and about 2 lakh compostable carry bags to shopkeepers free of cost. The teams also used pick-sticks to pick plastic waste in and around shops and houses, and collected about 400 kg single-use plastic in just few hours, which was handed over to the MC, Sultanpur Lodhi with directions to get them recycled. The residents were informed about the ill-effects about using single-use plastic.