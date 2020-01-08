Punjab: Govt orders probe into SGPC-Rajoana jail meeting after Ludhiana MP’s protest

Ravneet Singh Bittu (File) Ravneet Singh Bittu (File)

After a protest letter to CM and Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and amid disquiet among Hindu community leaders of the Punjab Congress, the Jails minister has ordered a probe into a meeting between an SGPC delegation and convict Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala jail.

Rajoana was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh. Bittu, the grandson of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, shot off protest letters to the CM and Jail Minister on Tuesday. In his letters, he has stated that it was shocking that SGPC delegation led by SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal was allowed to meet Rajoana in Jail

Superintendent’s office and even allowed to click pictures, that too when Congress was the ruling party in Punjab.

Randhawa told The Indian Express that he had ordered an inquiry into the case. “I have asked the Principal Secretary, Jails to inquire as to how a camera or a cell phone was allowed inside the jail premises. As per the rules, not even the Jail Minister is allowed to carry cameras and mobile phones inside the jail. Then how these people were allowed to carry these?”

He said the Jail Superintendent Bhupinderjit Singh Virk has already be repatriated to his parent police department and the orders of his transfer have already been signed. “I have asked the Principal Secretary to check why these orders were not implemented as yet,” said Randhawa.

After Rajoana’s pictures with Longowal and other SGPC members went viral on social media Monday, Bittu had expressed his anger at the SGPC delegation allowed to meet the “convicted terrorist” in the government office instead of the meeting room meant for convicts. Also, the camera was allowed inside that the delegation posed with the convicted terrorist and the pictures went viral. Rajoana had announced to sit on a hunger strike inside the jail from

January 11 onwards and SGPC delegation had met him in connection with that. Monday’s development has not only left Bittu upset but also many Hindu leaders of the Congress. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Congress leader belonging to the Hindu community said: “This is shocking. It is our government. Rajoana had killed our former CM. Still, we are making him a hero that his pictures, with him sitting in centre of members of SGPC delegation are going viral on the social media. What message are we conveying?”

Another Hindu leader said that Jail Superintendent should have been suspended there and then when the pictures came out. “But Bittu had to put it in writing on his official letterhead to the CM and the Jail Minister. All this is a sad turn of events. What are we doing?” he added.

