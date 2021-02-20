Punjab govt moves to grant property rights to villagers living in ‘lal dora’

The Punjab government Friday paved the way for villagers living within the lal lakir — the part of the habitation used mostly for non-agricultural purposes — to get their property registered with the revenue department. This will help them monetise it or avail benefits from banks.

For this, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, approved the implementation of ‘Mission Lal Lakir’. Earlier, these properties could only be sold through power of attorney and the sale deeds could not be registered. Following the Cabinet decision, it will become possible for the village residents to get their properties registered.

As no record of rights is available for such properties within the lal lakir or lal dora, the same cannot currently be monetised as per real value and thus no mortgage can be created on them. There are households within the lal lakir, which do not own property other than the areas within the lal lakir, and are thus at a disadvantage when it comes to monetising or realising the real value of the property, according to a government statement.

Earlier, at the time settlement in the villages, the residents were handed over a piece of land to build their houses. But they did not get the property rights. They had to get an undertaking from the government that the land was under their possession.

Under the mission, the right of record of properties within ‘Lal Lakir’ in the villages of the state will be prepared with the cooperation of the government of India under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme. This will enable mapping the land, households, habitation and all other areas falling within lal lakir.

While the government has given its go ahead to the scheme, it faces a huge challenge in implementing it. Punjab has about 12,750 villages and the entire revenue record would have to be prepared for these villages.

The lal dora system is a remnant of the colonial rule. It was implemented by the British in 1908. At that time the agriculture land was demarcated from residential area by way of a red line in the map of land records. The area falling within the red line was called the lal dora.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet approved the revision of the nearly 90-year-old fee structure under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, to bring it on a par with other states. This means registration of partnership firms will get costlier in Punjab.

The Council of Ministers approved ‘The Indian Partnership (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2021’ for the revision of fee for various services as contained in Schedule-1 under Section 71 of the Act.