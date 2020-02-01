Punjab govt moots online home delivery of liquor in Mohali

Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vivek Partap Singh, however, said the proposal was at a very nascent stage and no modalities had been worked out. Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vivek Partap Singh, however, said the proposal was at a very nascent stage and no modalities had been worked out.

The Punjab government is toying with the idea of setting up a web portal to offer home delivery of liquor in Mohali city on an experimental basis. A proposal to this effect forms part of the Punjab Excise Police 2020-21 approved by the state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday.

Sharing details, a government spokesperson said, “On experimental basis, the government may introduce an online platform for home delivery of liquor in Mohali city. It will be done in consultation with all the retail licensees of the city. The experiment would not, however, be undertaken even if a single licensee objects to it.”

An official said that if all licensees agree, the home delivery of liquor could be introduced by charging a nominal delivery fee.

Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vivek Partap Singh, however, said the proposal was at a very nascent stage and no modalities had been worked out.

In 2018, a similar proposal was mooted in Maharashtra but it did not see light of the day. Sources said that last month, a web portal gave a presentation to the Punjab government that online home delivery of liquor can prevent incidents of drink driving.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who represents Mohali constituency and whose family is into liquor business said he was not aware of contents of the new excise policy. “It was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting today in my presence. I was also late for the meeting. I can only comment after going through the excise policy,” said Sidhu.

