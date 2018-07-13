Punjab Govt in a bind over Harmanpreet’s fate

A senior official said that this precedent was coming in the way of Harmanpreet Kaur. (File) A senior official said that this precedent was coming in the way of Harmanpreet Kaur. (File)

Even as Punjab DGP Suresh Arora has made out a case for retaining the captain of T-20 Women’s Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, as an honorary DSP, the state government is in bind as it had sacked CWG and Asian Games gold medalist Mandeep Kaur as DSP a few months ago for want of educational qualifications. CM Captain Amarinder Singh had signed the orders of Mandeep Kaur’s removal from the post of DSP in February this year as the government was not able to verify her graduation degree from a Sikkim institute.

Mandeep, appointed as DSP by the previous SAD-BJP government, had served as DSP for 15 months. Her degree was also found to be fake when it was verified from Eastern Institute for Integral Learning in Management (EIILM) in Sikkim. The certificate could not be verified as the institute existed only till 2015. After her services were dispensed with, she had written a letter to the CM that she be treated on compassionate grounds as she was an accomplished sportsperson. She had also stated that she had quit her earlier job to join Punjab government.

A senior official said that this precedent was coming in the way of Harmanpreet. Also, if she is given an honorary DSP’s post, she cannot draw any salary as per the rules. The DGP, however, has already suggested that the rules could be amended by taking the issue to the Cabinet.

“Let us see. We cannot say anything with certainty,” said an official. The CM was inclined to accept the advice of PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar that she be retained, the official said.

